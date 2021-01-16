Austin Gary Massingill, 79

Austin Gary Massingill, age 79, formerly of Troy, OH; recently of New Tazewell, TN passed away January 11, 2021 at his residence. He was born on August 11, 1941 in Kenvir, KY to the late Claude and Helen (Fultz) Massingill. He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years: Sue Ann (Kerg) Massingill on April 15, 1994.

Gary is survived by wife: Barbara (Richard) Massingill; daughters: Heidi Sue (Rob) Werst of Piqua; Shelli Ann (Mel) Jackson of Tipp City; Lori Kay (Joe) Greil of German Township; son: John Joseph Massingill of Middletown; stepdaughter: Lisa Werling of Piqua; stepson: Doug Burton of Troy; grandchildren: James and Jennifer Walker; Christopher and Amanda North; Logan May; Caden May and Raegan May; step grandchildren: Ashley Ashley; Brittany and Paul Haver; Daniel and Jacquie Burton; David and Jessica Burton; Kimberly Burton; 12 great grandchildren; siblings: Shirley Casteel; Don Massingill of Tazewell TN; Ken (Linda) Massingill of Old Fort, NC; Claudine Sherman of Galion, OH; Pat Page; Charlotte (Robert) May; Lonnie and Addie Massingill; Stanley (Becky) Massingill of Troy, OH; and Ruby (Dana) Brown of Springfield, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He proudly to serve his country in the US Army, stationed in Germany. He retired as a truck driver from Manfredi. He was very active and enjoyed fishing, golfing, 4 wheeling and dirt track racing. He was a member of AmVets Post 88 in Troy.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-6:00 PM on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, January 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM at New Horizon Church of God, 527 North Market Street, Troy, OH. Interment to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City, OH.

