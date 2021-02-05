Margie Chadwell Fultz was born June 6, 1942 and passed away February 2, 2021 at The Claiborne Medical Center. Margie was a lifelong member of Riverside Baptist Church. Margie was preceded in death by her:

Husband Charlie Fultz Jr., Daughter-in-law Marlene Fultz, and Parents Millard and June Chadwell and Dovie Chadwell. Mother-in-law and Father-in-law Mossie England, and Charlie Fultz. Sisters Bobbie Long, and Lorene Noe. Sisters-in-law Dorothy Nole and Nancy Fultz. Brothers-in-law Odie Fultz and Ray Noe. Nephews Harold ‘Buster’ Long, BJ Long, Terry Massengill, and Rocky Fultz. Margie is survived by her: Daughter and Son-in-law Debbie and Ronnie Hurst. Son and Daughter-in-law Mickey and Carole Fultz. Grandsons Jason Hurst, Blake, and Kim Fultz. Great Granddaughter (Joy of her life) McKenna Fultz. Sisters Mary Lou Keck, and Diane and Bill McDaniel. Sisters-in-law Ruby and Charlie Way, Geneva and John Massengill. Brothers-in-law Arbie Fultz, Jr. Nole, Rondie and Marie Fultz, and Millard Long. And a host of other relatives and friends. A special thank you to Naomi and Julie for all they did for Margie. The family will receive friends Friday February 5, 2021 from 5PM to 7PM with funeral services to follow at 7PM in the Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kim Collingsworth and The Rev. Charlie Longworth officiating. Music will be provided by David Painter. Pallbearers: Rick Keck, Charles Yeary, Chris Russell, Charlie Longworth, Ryan Keck, and Tyler Debusk The family is requesting all in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.