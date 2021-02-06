Claiborne Lady Bulldogs defeat Lady Panthers in JV action

Claiborne girls junior varsity team defeated Cumberland Gap, February 5 by the final score of 38-34.

Junior varsity games are the indication of what to expect in a couple years from the competing teams. From the looks of it, fans will be in for a treat as these athletes assume roles on their varsity counterparts.

Cumberland Gap started fast with Claiborne in town. The score was 9-6.

Emrey Glover started off quickly for the Lady Panthers as she dropped in six points and Gracie Nash added three.

Glover continued ripping the nets as she scored five more during the second. Hayle Muse added two free throws making the score at the half 19-16.

Claiborne was being led by Allie Jones and Emma Myatt along with Genesis Bailey, Taylor Pressnell, Addie Brooks and Hannah Fugate.

During the third period, the two teams both dropped in nine points but the final period was won by Claiborne 10-9 and that assured them victory by the final score of 38-34.

Leading Claiborne in scoring was Jones with 15. Myatt had six, Fugate had five, Pressnell dropped in four and three others recorded two each including Bailey, Ella Compton and Brooks.

Cumberland Gap was led by Glover with 21, she led all scorers as well. Nash had six, Brynlee Foster had three, Kerry Dixon and Hayle Muse finished the total with two points each.

By ALLEN EARL

