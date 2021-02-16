For the Record: for the week of Feb. 15-21

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

—Frankie Lee Walker-domestic assault, sexual battery

—July Agustus Smith-aggravated criminal trespassing, burglary, theft of merchandise

—Lee Ernie Brown-aggravated burglary, theft of property, violations of probation for criminal impersonation and public intoxication

—Herbert Ricky Irvin-possession of a schedule I and a schedule IV controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest

—James C. Short-possession of a schedule V and a schedule VI controlled substances, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license (second offense), violation of the financial responsibility law

—Aaron David Ellison-initiate process to manufacture methamphetamine

—Thomas Gerald Covert-driving under the influence, violation of the open container law, driving on a revoked license

—Charles Theo Brock-driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law

New Tazewell Police Dept.

—Lee E. Brown-aggravated burglary, theft of property, violation of probation

—Linda Elaine Coffey-criminal simulation

—Christina M. Palvorento-theft

—Zachary Walker-driving under the influence

—Matthew Todd Branham-speeding 54/30

—Harold Ray-speeding 60/45

—James Eastwood Burgans-violation of probation for sale of a schedule II drugs

—Elijah Jaymes Delozier-failure to appear for speeding

—Marsha Thompson-failure to appear

Tazewell Police Dept.

—Latasha Jo Murray-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, theft of property(auto) up to $10,000

—Stacy Wolfenbarger-theft of property under $1,000

—Christina Palverento-theft of property under $1,000

—Hayden Bailey-possession of more than .5 oz. of a schedule VI controlled substance, driving under the influence, violation of the open container law

—Christopher Ryan Seal-felony evading arrest, reckless driving, theft under $500 (from Union Co.), driving on a revoked license

—Lonnie Allen Miracle-speeding 77/45, violation of the address change law

—Judy N. Pace-speeding 66/45, violations of the seat belt and driver’s license (to be carried/exhibited) laws

—Jacob Hunter Napier-speeding 78/45

—Shawn Monroe Buell-speeding 77/45

—Stefan Lee Reams-speeding 71/45

—Wyatt Lane Stahlin-speeding 71/45

—Michael Clay-speeding 66/45

—Michael Eugene Pittman-speeding 66/45

—Colson Messer-speeding 64/45

—Whitley Page Lovett-speeding 43/25

—Gaven Kerry Sizemore-speeding 62/45

—Tiffany Shea Partin-speeding 60/45

—Curtis J. Cornwell-speeding 56/45

—Casey Lee Davis-violation of probation for vandalism up to $10,000

—Anthony Wayne England-violation of the registration law

—Bobbie Sumpter Littrell-violation of the registration law (improper display of tags)