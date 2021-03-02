HY rolls by Powell Valley 45-14, video included

The final game of day two at the Claiborne County middle school tournament featured a rivalry game between Livesay and Powell Valley.

Livesay was considered the favorite but when these rivals meet anything can happen.

The Eagles pressured early and that allowed them some easy points on the other end of the floor.

With two minutes left in the first they led 9-2. At the end of the first the score was 19-2.

During the second period the Eagles kept pouring it on and led at the half, 32-7.

During the third, Livesay went to the bench and their scoring slowed.

However, the Eagles still led at the half 42-9.

The final period was a quick one with a moving clock and the game ended with a Livesay win at 45-14

Leading the Eagles in scoring was Brayden Painter with 17, Gavin Owens had 11, Brady Harris and Hudson Harris both had six, Tanner Hill had four, Keaton Clawson had two and Neil Bunch had one point.

Powell Valley was led by Colby Weaver with six, Mack Mixed with five and Colton Goins had two.

Video: Hudson Harris with a basket in the paint

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net