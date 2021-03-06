Margaret Mae (Wylie) Ginkinger, 95
Margaret Mae (Wylie) Ginkinger, 95, peacefully returned to her Heavenly home on December 27, 2020. Born June 13, 1925 and raised in The Cumberland Gap, TN area, Margaret was a daughter of the late Paris W. and Mossie S. (Smith) Wylie, sister to the late Jack Wylie of Cumberland Gap, TN. She was a stepdaughter of Ethel (Lake) Wylie. She and her husband raised their family in Allentown, PA, but Margaret always remembered her Southern roots. Margaret is loved and missed by a son Kenneth Ginkinger (Sally) of Whitehall, daughter Joan Mary Smith (Michael) of Hanover Township, daughter in law Sharee Ginkinger of Florida, sister-in-law Betty Wylie of Cumberland Gap, TN. Arrangements by K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc.
Jack Donald Wylie, 87
Jack Donald Wylie, age 87 of Cumberland Gap, TN passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Tri State Health... read more