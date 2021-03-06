Margaret Mae (Wylie) Ginkinger, 95, peacefully returned to her Heavenly home on December 27, 2020. Born June 13, 1925 and raised in The Cumberland Gap, TN area, Margaret was a daughter of the late Paris W. and Mossie S. (Smith) Wylie, sister to the late Jack Wylie of Cumberland Gap, TN. She was a stepdaughter of Ethel (Lake) Wylie. She and her husband raised their family in Allentown, PA, but Margaret always remembered her Southern roots. Margaret is loved and missed by a son Kenneth Ginkinger (Sally) of Whitehall, daughter Joan Mary Smith (Michael) of Hanover Township, daughter in law Sharee Ginkinger of Florida, sister-in-law Betty Wylie of Cumberland Gap, TN. Arrangements by K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc.