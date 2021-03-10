Bulldogs baseball preview, video interview included

Claiborne High School held a Blue versus Gray game, March 9 on the campus baseball diamond.

This game wasn’t about winning, in fact, it was just for the coaches to see who handles the game situation the best.

From preparing the field, warm ups and game play the coaching staff followed each player and how he reacted.

Coach / Manager Stephen Foster said this about the team, “This is overall the fastest team I have ever coached here at Claiborne. We have two seniors and a junior and sophomore class that gives us hope not only this season but down the road.”

When asked if this team could get back to the championship level pre-pandemic Foster said this, “Yes, this team could get there if they keep getting stronger each time they play. I had to discipline two players over assignments in school but expect them to get back.”

Foster continued, “I am saddened to lose Trace Davis for the season to knee surgery, he was going to be an important part to this team but hopefully he will heal completely and help us out next season.”

Davis had this to say when asked about the surgery, “I’m doing good. I’m doing rehab now and about four weeks from surgery. In a few days I’ll go back to the doctor and be fitted for a boot to begin putting weight on it. One things for sure, I will have a chip on my shoulder for my junior and senior seasons.”

The Bulldogs are a talented group once again and are looking to finish in the top three of a tough district. Team members include Connor Atkins, Zack Bailey, Wesley Brooks, Lane Bunch, Josh Cinnamon, Caden Cox, Trace Davis, Chase Foster, Dylan Foster, Jason Green, Brady Hamlin, Tyler Holt, Joe Houser, Derek Mase, Challen Massengill, Jackson Moyers, Tyler Myatt, Noah Radford, Sunny Smith, Evan Thomas and Stephen Thomas.

They are coached by Foster, Matt Bussell, Kris Foster, Kyle Wentz and Jerry Myatt.

Claiborne will lace up the cleats for regular season action, March 15 at home.