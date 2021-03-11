March 12, 2021

Photo gallery: Cumberland Gap baseball

By Allen Earl

Published 6:39 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

Cumberland Gap baseball divided up their team and went through a game type setting before getting their season underway next week.

The scrimmage was about getting the kids in a game type situation not who won or lost. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

Allen Earl

