Photo gallery: Cumberland Gap baseball
Cumberland Gap baseball divided up their team and went through a game type setting before getting their season underway next week.
The scrimmage was about getting the kids in a game type situation not who won or lost. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
Allen Earl
