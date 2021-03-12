Above and beyond the call; Hoskins turns tragedy to triumph

It would have been understandable if Sherri Hoskins had thrown in the towel nearly 20 years ago when her only child was killed by a drunk driver. Instead, Hoskins vowed to do all she could to prevent others from suffering the loss of a loved one.

She got busy, taking up the banner as an advocate for MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving). She used her pain to educate those who would thoughtlessly seat themselves behind the wheel of a vehicle after tipping more than a few alcoholic beverages.

Today, she has transformed the lives of scores of individuals through her advocacy with MADD and, more recently, with the opening of the nonprofit organization Appalachian Promise of whom she is president and CEO.

Seeing a need within the jail population, Hoskins went on to create the Fresh Start Program to address the loss of her only child to an incident involving a newly-released prisoner.

“He had been released just 4 hours and 12 minutes before he killed my child. I asked myself why jails are constantly full – many who are repeat offenders. I looked at the statistics.

“It’s because, when they get out they can’t get electric, they can’t get water – they can’t get anything. They can’t get a job. They can’t get a place to live. I have one going to court Monday. His court costs are preset at $1,200. How will he ever make it,” said Hoskins, during a previous interview.

It took two long years to write the guidelines and get the nonprofit off the ground. The concept was presented to Claiborne Sheriff Bob Brooks and local manufacturer Anthony Mountain, who jumped onboard as enthusiastic cheerleaders. Brooks gave his thumbs up while Mountain quickly agreed to allow the first group of 12 male inmates to work at Homesteader, Inc.

The program proved a resounding success as the men’s salaries went to paying court costs, fines, probation fees, restitution and child support – things that might never have been paid off if left to circumstances.

Another portion went to rectifying any unpaid bills, causing credit standings to improve so that loans could be secured for necessities.

The remainder of the paychecks went directly into an “untouchable” savings account that would eventually pay living costs like rent and utilities once released from jail.

Wanting the men to be well-rounded citizens, Hoskins required courses in money management, basic life skills and etiquette.

As each man completed the program, looking forward to their release date, a new batch was ushered into the program. By all accounts, Fresh Start has proved its name.

Hoskins was recognized for her massive contributions to the betterment of Claiborne and surrounding counties with the presentation last year of the Tennessee Volunteer Star Award. The Fresh Start Program caught the eye, early on, of Governor Bill Lee, who has since been a strong proponent encouraging other counties to use Hoskins’ program.

Meanwhile, the petite powerhouse continues to make a sea change in the lives of those struggling with alcohol and drug abuse. Hoskins was recently nominated for the Claiborne Progress’ Unsung Heroes campaign. Wanting to remain anonymous, the reader explained her reason for the nomination.

“This lady paid to put our child in rehab. She drove her below Nashville after midnight when no one would help in town. No one! (My daughter) is alive and doing well.

“(Hoskins) never closes her doors. She is Claiborne County’s heart. My child was dying and (Hoskins) never blinked, never questioned. She showed up and drove Casey and paid (the rehab bills). She is our hope and help.”

For more information about Appalachian Promise, call Hoskins at: 423-259-8189. The Fresh Start Program is an offshoot of Appalachian Promise.