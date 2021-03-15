Photo gallery: CHS defeats Washburn 1-0
Claiborne and Washburn played season opening softball in the rain, March 15.
The game was a pitching duel from the start and the Lady Bulldogs placed one run on the board but that’s all they needed.
Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
Allen Earl
You Might Like
LMU’s Schertz to become new Indiana State head coach
ESPN staff writer Jeff Borzello is reporting that Lincoln Memorial University Men’s Basketball Coach Josh Schertz will become the new... read more