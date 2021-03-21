Betty Mustard, 57

On Wednesday March 17, 2021 Betty Mustard, spouse and mother of three went home to be with the Lord at the age of 57. Betty was born on November 11, 1963 in Claiborne County. Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Eads, father Levi Eads; sons, Bobby Rose, Jeffery Rose and brother Tony Eads SR.

She is survived by Spouse: Daniel Baker ;

Son: Jimmy Rose with spouse Aexa Rose;

Sons Nathaniel & Christopher Rose;

Brothers: Alfred Eads and wife Teresa Eads;

Brother: Larry Eads;

Sister: Joanna Abrahams and husband Mike Abrahams with a host of cousin, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 9 P.M. Sunday March 21, 2021 at Coffey Funeral Home. funeral service will be 2:00 P.M. Monday March 22, 2021 at Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service to follow in the Parks Cemetery.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.