March 26, 2021

By Allen Earl

Published 8:05 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

The Lady Bulldogs of Claiborne High School evened the regular season record with a big 11-1 win at home against Cumberland Gap. The Lady Panthers won the first meeting a few days ago.

Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

 

Allen Earl / Sports

Photos by Allen Earl

