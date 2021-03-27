Hail producing storm hits area, Video included
Another round of strong storms labeled by the National Weather Service as a significant weather advisory came through Claiborne County, March 27.
The storm hit around 11:30 a.m. and featured heavy rain, lightning and some grape to marble sized hail.
No significant damages were reported and another round is expected in the evening and overnight hours.
Video: Grape sized hail fell in front of Discount Fabric in Tazewell before turning into marble and pea sized hail.
By ALLEN EARL
