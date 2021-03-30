Claiborne baseball gets big district win

The Bulldogs baseball team got a big win over West Greene in district play, March 29.

CHS was behind after two innings 7-5 but found a way to rally behind good hitting from Jason Green, Challen Massengill, Tyler Myatt, Joe Houser, Sunny Smith, Dylan Foster and a three RBI effort from Chase Foster.

Although they committed five errors they managed to get the 8-7 victory over a district foe.

Claiborne pitched three players Myatt, Chase Foster and Wesley Brooks. They combined for six strikeouts and only four earned runs.

Claiborne tied the game in the sixth and scored the winning run in the seventh.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net