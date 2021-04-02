Railsplitter baseball Plays to Win Vs. Cancer

LMU baseball invites you to help make a difference in the lives of kids with cancer

CONTRIBUTE BY MAKING A DONATION

HARROGATE, Tenn. – Lincoln Memorial University baseball has joined forces with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s Vs. Cancer program to defeat childhood cancer – the deadliest disease affecting children in the United States. The Railsplitters are participating in the 2021 Vs. Cancer National Event, created by coaches across the nation and held from April 16-25. During this time period, teams across the country are hosting their Vs. Cancer games in honor of the thirteen children that will be diagnosed with a brain tumor today, and every day following.

Although LMU does not have a game on its goal date, Tuesday, April 20, the Railsplitters will use the 2021 South Atlantic Conference Pilot Flying J Baseball Championship held Thursday-Monday, April 22-26 at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tennessee, as a platform to spread awareness.

Started by pediatric brain cancer survivor and former collegiate athlete, Chase Jones, Vs. Cancer empowers any sports team, any athlete, and any community to help kids with cancer. As a signature fundraising campaign of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, Vs. Cancer proceeds help fund child life programs in local hospitals, financial assistance funds for families experiencing a pediatric brain tumor diagnosis, and groundbreaking research to cure pediatric brain tumors.

Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s Vs. Cancer program has always been close to LMU Baseball Head Coach Justin Haywood‘s heart and he understands the importance of having the Railsplitters involved with such a great cause.

“During the summer of 2009 I was given an opportunity to serve the Collegiate National Team with fellow catcher and eventual founder of Vs. Cancer, Chase Jones. Little did I know that Chase was a cancer survivor, however, his genuine passion for baseball was evident from the moment I met him so we bonded quickly. His teammates at UNC all shaved their heads to support him during his battle, and that visual support became an idea that Chase ran with, which led to the forming of his foundation Vs. Cancer.

His passion to help others continues inspires me to this day and that is why I have been so passionate to have LMU baseball involved with Vs. Cancer. As college baseball players and athletes in general, the amount of failure that the game produces can be overwhelming. In addition to the stresses of performing in the classroom at an elite institution, it’s easy to begin to feel sorry for yourself. Vs. Cancer helps our players put their time as student-athletes into perspective, when in reality their difficult days on the field and in the classroom pales in comparison to what children with cancer are battling every day all across the world.

Some of these children don’t have the opportunity to play t-ball or any sport for that matter. Vs. Cancer allows our young men to use their platform as student-athletes for something so much greater than a college degree or winning a championship. They get to help save lives of children right here at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital!”

In partnership with Vs. Cancer, LMU baseball has selected the pediatric oncology unit at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital to receive a portion of the funds it raises. Thanks to the generous support of friends, family and fans, the team is on its way to meeting their fundraising goal. You can contribute by making a donation here.

Bob McNamara, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s National Fundraising and Community Engagement Director, understands how vital these athletes are to the nonprofit’s mission.

“The children and families we serve rely heavily on the support of our Vs. Cancer fundraising teams. We applaud their efforts and generous spirit! On behalf of our foundation, and the 28,000 children and teens currently battling a brain tumor, thank you! With the support of this incredible team, we’re fighting for healthier, happier futures!”