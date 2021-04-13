I spilled coffee on my Bible yesterday. As I wiped the pages, I was upset. I didn’t want my Bible to be stained. But as I looked more closely this morning, I wondered if maybe God wanted to show me something on the page. Sure enough, in the stained area was the reference: divine helper.

Divine helper:

Psalm 28:7 (KJV)

7 The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusted in him, and I am helped: therefore my heart greatly rejoiceth; and with my song will I praise him.

Psalm 40:17 (KJV)

17 But I am poor and needy; yet the Lord thinketh upon me: thou art my help and my deliverer; make no tarrying, O my God.

Isaiah 41:10 (KJV)

10 Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.

Isaiah 50:9 (KJV)

9 Behold, the Lord God will help me; who is he that shall condemn me? lo, they all shall wax old as a garment; the moth shall eat them up.

Hebrews 13:6 (KJV)

6 So that we may boldly say, The Lord is my helper, and I will not fear what man shall do unto me.

God can even take my mistakes and turn them into blessings. I am so thankful to know God and to be loved by Him. Years later, as I see the stained page, I will remember that God is my divine helper.

Today, I am reminded that the blessings of the Lord are all around us. Sometimes we just need to look for them.

Candida Sullivan is an award-winning author, inspirational speaker and certified life coach. Her book, Despite Your Circumstances, won the 2016 CSPA book of the year award. It is her passion to help others learn to overcome their own circumstances. She lives in New Tazewell, Tennessee with her husband and children. If you’d like to contact her, please email her at candidasullivan@yahoo.com.