Charles “Chuck” C. Lynch, Sr. was born December 21, 1934 and passed away May 17, 2021 at the age of 86. He wa s well known for his love of horses, from breaking them to riding in wagon trains. Chuck was one of the first dispatchers employed by Claiborne County Sherriff’s office where he worked for 18 years under 3 sheriffs, working his way up to Chief Deputy. He was also employed by First Century Bank for 16 years, where he made lifelong friends. He was the son of Lula Butler and Alvin K. Lynch. Chuck was married 44 years to wife, Arizona Rose Lynch and had 3 children. He was preceded in death by his Wife: Arizona Lynch Son: Charles “Chucky” C. Lynch, Jr. Parents: Lula Butler and Alvin Lynch Siblings: John Lynch, baby Douglas, Joann England and husband Eugene, Madilyn Cox and husband Walter, Carol Haney and husband Wayne, Bennie Mae Viles Moore He is survived by his Siblings: Alvin “Junior” Lynch and wife Martha Daughters: Patty Rowland, Rena’ Shockley and husband Gary Grandchildren: Grayce Shockley, Lucy Shockley, Kristen Gray and husband Tim, Jesse Rowland and wife Kayla Great Grandchildren: Abram Gray, Easton “E” Rowland, Everly Rose Rowland Special friend: Cohleen Dentler Several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends The family will receive friends Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 3PM until 5PM at the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 5PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with full military honors. A private burial will take place at a later date.~Claiborne-Overholt is honored to be serving the family~