Lorene Minton Bailey,92

Lorene Minton Bailey, age 92 of Knoxville, TN was called Home on May 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 6 2 years, Wayne Bailey; parents, Clarence and Maurine Minton; sister, Onalee Minton; brothers, Sewel Minton, Clarence “Junior” Minton, and Hobert Bailey; brother-in-law, Jack Bryant; sister-in-law, Beatrice Minton; and granddaughter Rebecca Jenkins. She was born in the Rose Hill Community of Lee County, Virginia in 1929. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church and was baptized in Little Sycamore Creek.

“Rene” was fond of the saying “You can take the girl out of the country but you can’t take the country out of the girl.” She was a loving daughter and often reminisced about her childhood in Virginia and helping on the farm. As a wife and mom, she loved making a home for her family and working in her beautiful gardens.

She was a strong and independent woman. As often happens, her later years took much of that away. Though she will be missed by those who loved her, we will rejoice now because she is free and whole once again.

She leaves behind sister, Barbara Bryant; son Stanley Bailey; daughter, Yvonne Bailey Jenkins; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Pam Bailey; son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Wendy Bailey; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, May 24 from 5PM till 7PM in the Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Services will be conducted Tuesday, May 25 at 11AM in the Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Paul Collingsworth officiating.

Graveside services will follow in the Bailey Cemetery.

