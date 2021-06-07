Mr. Jack Leon Evans, 81
Mr. Jack Leon Evans age 81 of Anderson South Carolina formerly of Claiborne County was born July 14, 1939 and passed away on June 2 2021 in Anderson SC. Jack was a Veteran of the United States Army.
He was the Son of the late Rome and Hassie (England) Evans
He was preceded in death by his:
Wife Liene Evans
Sister Janice Keck
He is survived by his:
Nephews Keith Baker and wife Pam, and Danny Baker
Niece Patricia Summitt and husband Kendall
3 Great Nieces and Nephew
And a host of many relatives and friends
Graveside Services will be conducted Wednesday June 9, 2021 at 11 AM in the Fairview Cemetery with Robert Blattner and wife Danielle officiating.
Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home
