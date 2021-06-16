Bert Cawood Cook, 70

Bert Cawood Cook, age 70, passed away June 14, 2021 after a short illness at Fort Sanders in Knoxville. Bert was of the Baptist faith and a member of Pleasant Valley Church. He was a farmer and carpenter by trade. Bert was welcomed into this world on January 27, 1951 by his parents Mack and Dovie Cook who have preceded him in death. Also precededing him in death are his brothers: Herbert, Clarence, Lowell, Leonard, James Russell, Carl, and Ray. He is survived by his brother Fred (Betty) Cook. Sisters Ella (Oliver) Boldin, Bubbis Ruth Cook and Ann (Randy) Widner. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, other family, and friends. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.

The family will receive friends Thursday June17th from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will be held Friday June 18th at 10 AM in the Cook Cemetery at Pleasant Valley Church.

Ministers: Rev. Frank Bolden and Rev. Ben Baker

Singer: Brenda Bolden

Pallbearers: Nephews