On Monday, June 14, 2021, Mrs. Cora Lee Buis went to be with our Heavenly Father. She was born Sunday, June 17, 1928, the third daughter of Harrison and Minnie Viola (Sutton) Brooks. She married the late John Lewis Buis Jr. at 16. She loved gardening, cooking, painting, and quilting. She made quilts for her children, grandchildren, other family members, and friends.

Cora worked at Claiborne County Hospital as a cook from 1959 to 1964; meanwhile, she completed studies in dietary management. She graduated from the first LPN class at Claiborne County Hospital in 1966 and worked in nursing for several years before returning to the dietary department, where she worked as manager until 1985. She worked for another two years designing and setting up the dietary department at Meadowbrook Manor Nursing Home before retiring in 1987. She was a member of New Tazewell Methodist Church since 1957.

Cora was preceded in death by her siblings Edna Surber, Ewing Brooks, Floyd Brooks, Bessie Ann Eldridge, and Colby Brooks, and her daughter Nancy Joann Wilder. She is survived by her sisters Imajean Fannon, Joanne Carpenter, Mary Sue Keen, brother Harry Whyatt Brooks, sons Fred William Buis and John Lewis (Diane) Buis III, grandchildren John Cameron (Lilah) Buis, Rob (Lara) Deal, Fred William (Meghan) Buis II, John Lewis Buis IV, Teresa Lynne (Robert) Lorraine, LeeWayne Cole, Jerry Douglas Cole, Daniel Thomas (Christy) Cole, and Savannah Loren (Matt) Brogan, 21 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Brooks Cemetery, c/o Maynard Brooks, 142 Sante Fe, New Tazewell, TN 37825.

Minister: Rev. Gary Fletcher and Pastor Laurence Hesser;

Singer: Savanah Brogan, Jerry & Tracy Lorriane Cole;

Pallbearers: Family & Friends,

A burial for Cora will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Old Irish Cemetery, Old Knoxville Rd, Tazewell 37879. A visitation at Coffey funeral home will occur Friday, June 18, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A funeral service in the Coffey funeral home chapel will occur Friday, June 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.coffeyfh.com for the Buis family.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.