Lena Grace Overton Buis was born in Hagan, Virginia, on March 14, 1926, to parents Ida and Henley Overton. Grace was the seventh of nine children and grew up in the Mulberry Gap area of Hancock County and in Lone Mountain, Tennessee. In 1949 she married Joseph N. Buis and moved to their farm in Tazewell, Tennessee. She had two children, Lela Buis and Joanna Kennedy and worked for many years as an aide in the Claiborne County school system. She was a devoted wife and mother and loved children. She was an active member of the New Tazewell Methodist Church, teaching Sunday School classes and supporting other church programs. She is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Irene Scott, Tyne Overton, Cornelia Overton, Mildred Collocott, Clarence Overton, Ruth Sulfridge, and JoAnn Dawson. She is survived by her sister Betty Venable, her daughters Lela Buis and Joanna Kennedy, grandchildren Sarah and Barron D. Kennedy IV, and great grandchildren Lena and Alyssa Kennedy, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to New Tazewell United Methodist Church, 965 North Broad St Tazewell TN 37879; or to Scott Cemetery in Harrogate, TN.

The family received friends Sunday June 20th from 6 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 8 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service was held Monday June 21st at 10 AM in Irish Memorial Gardens.

Minister: Rev. Lawrence Hesser

Singers: Savannah Brogan and Tracy Lorraine

Pallbearers: Barron D. Kennedy IV, Fred W. Buis II, John L. Buis IV, Tandy Derreberry, Daniel Cole, Matt Brogan, and Travis Ferry

Honorary Pallbearers: Jerry Douglas Cole and Lee Wayne Cole