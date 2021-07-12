Mrs. Ellen Noe, 74

Mrs. Ellen Noe, age 74 of Tazewell, TN went home to be with the Lord on July 9, 2021. She was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist C hurch. She was a home health aid in Claiborne and surrounding counties for many years. She loved and cared for her patients as if they were her family. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Dorius Noe; parents Lincoln and Virgie (Keck) Parks; infant sister Evelyn Parks, brothers Hubert Parks, Silas Parks, Cecil Parks, David Parks, and Junior Parks. She is survived by her children: Evelyn Partin (Donnie England), Keith (Tiffinee) Noe, Charlene (Mark) Green, and Amy (Stacey) Davis; Grandchildren: Sabrina (Luke) Tarquin, William Singleton, Kaylea England, Jacob Green, Clarence Allen Arnwine, Sydney Noe, Austin Lawless, Gavin Green, Cameron Green, Zachary Lawless, and Aslynn Noe; Great Grandchildren: Tanner England, Lucia Tarquin, and Kenneth Killmer; Sisters: Mae Brooks, Ruth (Basil) Brooks; Arthur (Lucille) Parks, Clayton (Carolyn) Parks, Wheeler (Phyllis) Parks, Herbert (Susan) Parks, Kastel Parks, Loyd (Brenda) Parks; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 6 PM till 8 PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday July 14, 2021 at 10 AM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jackie Day and Rev. Rick Stowe officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery. Pallbearers: Gavin Green, Austin Lawless, Zachary Lawless, Luke Tarquin, Jackie Brooks, Mark Parks, Jimmy Parks, and Lawrence Parks Honorary Pallbearers: Jeffrey Brooks, Jason Brooks, Jody Brooks, Dennis Parks, Troy Parks, Ronnie Parks, Beverly Parks, Kenneth Parks, Doug Parks, Mike Parks, Eddie Parks, Justin Parks, and Dr. Robert Wilmoth. ~Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family~