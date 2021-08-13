Hershel Bowen, 80

Hershel Bowen – age 80 of New Tazewell born on November 29, 1940, went to be with the Lord Saturday, July 31, 2021. He professed his faith in Christ at an early age. Hershel was a prominent businessman in Claiborne County for many years. He was the founder of Oakwood Furniture Mfg., Inc., in New Tazewell and was very involved with the Claiborne County Manufacturers Association and a leader in bringing industry into the county. In his leisure time Hershel enjoyed farming and watching sports. He loved the Vols!

He is preceded in death by wife of 42 years, Mary (Rouse) Bowen; parents, Argo Tommy and Lizzie (Tolliver) Bowen; sister-in-law, Ruth Bowen; and brother-in-law, Frank Grizzell. Hershel is survived by daughter, Rita (Keith) Cheatham; son, David (Kristy) Bowen; grandchildren, Cole Cheatham, Lexi Bowen, Brooklyn Bowen and Austin Bowen; siblings, Wendell Bowen, George (Betty) Bowen, Mary Lou Grizzell and Brenda (Jack) Sharp; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A call of convenience will be 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 2, 2021, in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. Social distancing will be observed. Family and friends will meet 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Trinity Funeral Home to go in procession to Rouse Cemetery in 750 Williams Rd., New Tazewell for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made for alzheimers awareness to The Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Dr., SW #1101, Knoxville, TN 37902. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Hershel Bowen. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net