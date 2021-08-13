Mrs. Opal England McCauley, 91

Mrs. Opal England McCauley age 91 of Tazewell was born March 7, 1930 and went to be with the Lord August 7, 2021. Sh e was a member of Pump Springs Baptist Church. Opal and her late husband Dwight were the founders of England Manufacturing in 1964. She enjoyed working the furniture market. She is preceded in death by her: Parents: Rev. Dewey and Myrtie (Rosenbalm) Smith Brothers: Oscar, Roy, Morris, David, Jim, and Owen Smith Sisters: Eva Parker, Dorothy Maynes, and Shirley Shumate Late Husband: Dwight England Daughters: Linda England Duff and Lisa Ann England She is survived by her: Loving husband of 25 years: Jim McCauley Sons: Rodney and wife Kay England Chris and wife Janet England Richard England James and wife Joanna England 12 Grandchildren 13 Great Grandchildren Sister: Betty and husband Bill Roark Sister-in-law: Ginny Smith And a host of many other loving friends and relatives The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 3 PM till 5 PM with funeral services to follow at 5 PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel cherished memories will by spoken by her sons. Music will be provided by David Painter. Graveside service will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Pallbearers: Forrest Baker, Tim England, Fred England, Alex England, Bryce England, Dennis Ramsey, Randy Davis, Malcolm Cook, and Wes Clardy ~Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family~