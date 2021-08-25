Mrs. Vicky L. Ramsey, 69

Mrs. Vicky L. Ramsey age 69 of Cumberland Gap was born June 04, 1952 and passed away August 22, 2021 at Fort Sanders Regi onal Medical Center with her family holding her hand. She was a faithful and dedicated member and Sunday School teacher at the Underwood Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in Bible School. Vicky retired from Clinch Powell Head Start after 30 years. She loved her family, farm animals, and enjoyed the garden and was always a kind neighbor.

She was preceded in death by her:

Parents: Esco and Gladys Ferguson

Sister: Carolyn Ferguson

She is survived by her:

Husband: Danny Ramsey of 50 years

Sons: Jason and Pansy Ramsey, Kelly Ramsey

Daughters: Jennifer Russell and husband Jeremiah

Brothers: Roger Ferguson

Sisters: Gail Thomas

Grandchildren: Ethan and Noah Ramsey

Eli and Hannah Reed

And a host of niece’s nephews and other family and friends

The family will receive friends Tuesday August 24, 2021, 5PM – 8PM in the Claiborne Overholt Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state at the Underwood Grove Baptist Church at 11AM with funeral services to follow at 12 noon. Graveside Services will be in the Hooper Cemetery. Rev. Marvin Simmons will be officiating. Music will be provided by Frank and Madison Chumley.

Pallbearers: Jeremy Poore, Jamie Brooks, Eli Reed, Ethan Ramsey, Noah Ramsey, and Jonathan Saylor.

Honorary Pallbearers: Brian Poore, Billy Saylor, and Mitchell Ferguson