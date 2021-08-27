MEDIC remembers 9/11 with week-long celebration

Sept. 11 will mark the 20th anniversary of the day modern America witnessed the ravages of war on our own soil – something that had not occurred since the Civil War. Ask anyone and they will tell you just where they were and what they were doing when they learned of the event.

The Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a lonely field in Pennsylvania forever stand witness to cruel devastation and, miraculously, heroism.

That day, first responders hit ground zero, running as they went about the harrowing task of giving aid as they retrieved the injured and the lost.

Twenty years later, MEDIC is remembering that heroism with a week-long celebration. From Aug. 30 through Sept. 3, the Bloodmobile will be stationed at various locations across the organization’s coverage area handing out commemorative pins and tee-shirts to the men and women who make a living as those first on scene.

Every donor will also receive a special edition First Responder tee along with a $5 coupon from The Axe House and a coupon for an appetizer at Texas Roadhouse.

All who donate blood through Aug. 31 are also entered to win the month’s E-gift card worth $1,000 as part of the Save Our Summer Campaign.

The event will be held locally on Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Claiborne Justice Center on Straight Creek Road.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including UT Medical Center, Blount Memorial and the Covenant Health System, Tennova and East TN Children’s Hospitals.

The blood, platelets and plasma products now on the shelves are what will be used during a trauma event. It takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC help community members in East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity or organization does not stay in these two regions. Those products are shipped out of the area and distributed nationally.

Although donor appointments are preferred, walk-ins are always welcome. To make an appointment to donate blood, log onto: www.medicblood.org.