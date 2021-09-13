Allen Singleton of Tazewell known as ‘Big Al’ to many was born March 5, 1960 and passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 after a brave battle with a lengthy illness. He loved traveling and spending time with his children and granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his infant sister, Linda Kay Singleton; mother, Velva ‘Shorty’ Singleton and step-father George Singleton; grandparents Wheeler and Lillie Singleton; dear uncle James ‘Jap’ Singleton; and dear cousins, Gary Brooks and Randall Barnard.

He is survived by his daughters, Sabrina (Luke) Tarquin and De-Anda (Donald) Shaver; son, Will Singleton; granddaughter, Lucia Tarquin; brother, Glenn (Sheila) Singleton; sisters, Anita Singleton and Pamela (Steve) Teal; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service is being planned for a later time and will be announced by the family.