James Roy (JR) Edwards passed away at 4:00 AM on September 29, 2021.

He was born on August 25, 1931 to the late Roy and Ruth (Shoffner) Edwards. He was married to the late Nadine (Johnson) Edwards. Together they had two sons David and Mary Lee (Cole) Edwards and the late Doug and Sharon (Moyers) Edwards. He later married Bobbie (Collins) Edwards. He is survived by wife Bobbie. Son and daughter-in-law David and Mary Lee Edwards.One grandson Joel Edwards. Three stepsons and daughter-in-laws Tony and Wilma England, Rex and Brenda England, Todd and Teresa England. As well as a host of step grandchildren and great grandchildren. He has one sister JoAnn (Edwards) Bailey and three nieces. He was a member of Leatherwood Baptist Church. Hunting and his dogs were his love. Burial will be at the Edwards Cemetery.

Preachers: Rev. Greg Sharp, Jason Walker and Tim Sharp

Singers: Richard Collins and Family

Pallbearers: Tom Edwards, John Edwards, Mitch Edwards, Jason Edwards, Joel Edwards, Ronnie Beason, and Kevin Evans

Coffey Funeral Home is in charge