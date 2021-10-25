Brenda Crigger Thacker, 71

Brenda Crigger Thacker, age 71 of Sharps Chapel, Tennessee, formerly of Tiprell, Tennessee, was born on January 15, 1950, passed away at her home on October 22, 2021. Brenda was saved and joined the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in October 1959. She was the daughter of James “Bud” Crigger and Geneva Corum Crigger, who preceded her in death. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, R.C. Thacker, daughter, Deidra Thacker, sister Donna Wade, great-grandson, Jaden Thacker and grandparents, Robert and Alice Crigger and William and Effie Corum.

Brenda is survived by her daughter, Lisa Thacker, granddaughters, Erica Thacker, Fallon Stevens and Farron Laws; great-grandchildren, Logan, Rowland, Aubrey, Katelyn, Emily, Olivia and Riley; sister, Robin Buckner and husband, Rodney Bucknerbrother-in-law, Don Thacker and wife, Naomi; sister-in-law, June Blandin and husband, Richard and several other loving relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM at Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Rev. Bobby Partin officiating and the obituary will be read by Rev. Wilburn Guy.

Burial will be on Wednesday, October 27 at 11:00 AM at Cottrell & Johnson Cemetery in Harrogate, TN. Pallbearers will be Scotty Laws, Bobby Baker, Jason Corum, Josh Stevens, Logan Daniels and Rowland Gerrells.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 until 7:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel which is honored to serve the Thacker Family.