Dog fight at commission meeting nets vets officer

The loss in June of Veterans’ Service Officer Lee Brame has resulted in a prolonged search for a qualified person to fill the seat. Gary Hansard will be representing some 1,900 veterans in the county as the newly hired service officer following a vote by the Claiborne County Commission.

However, the long and winding road to Hansard’s “official hiring” didn’t come easy for County Mayor Joe Brooks, who says he was charged with the task of finding a suitable replacement earlier this year by those on the Budget Committee. Brooks was met with a few rounds of verbal mortar by fellow veteran Wayne Lee, who charged Brooks with disregarding the state statutes pertaining to the chain of command for proper hiring practices.

Lee said during the Claiborne Commission meeting that Brooks knew he had no authority to hire, that hiring was under the strict purview of the county governing body which is the county commission.

Lee says the county mayor said nothing about hiring a veteran’s service officer during the County Buildings, Grounds & Personnel meeting held earlier.

“At that particular time, he had already hired the one and he didn’t bother mentioning that at that meeting. And then, he’s been paid (the first person hired for the position prior to Hansard). He has no authority whatsoever and he knew it when the county attorney told him he didn’t have any authority – he goes out and hires somebody anyway. I’d like for him to explain why he’s hiring people and he doesn’t have the authority to do so.

“There’re almost 1,900 veterans in this county and I’m one of them. I don’t have anything against Gary Hansard. But, there’s a proper way for Gary Hansard to represent the veterans and that is to come before this body and get hired. Nowhere in (that particular statute) does the words ‘county mayor’ exist. You don’t have a dog in that fight,” said Lee.

Brooks said the commission could go ahead and fire Hansard and begin a resume search for another qualified person to fill the job. He said the county had been working to find that person for three months.

“We were hoping to find someone at the same caliber as the previous service officer. (They) told me that if I can’t find somebody and need more money for that job, come find us.

“If you want to put 21 people on a search committee to agree on hiring another service officer, go ahead and do it. I hear what the law says. I’m not trying to usurp it,” said Brooks.

After a bit more discussion, Commissioner James Hatmaker made a motion to hire Hansard. Commissioner David Mundy made a motion to suspend the rules so that the commissioners could move forward with the vote. Hansard was hired with 20 commissioners in favor and zero against the motion. Commissioner Anthony Rowe was absent from the meeting.