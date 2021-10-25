Donald Jones, 83

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Mary Tuttle Jones and brother, Bobby Jones.

Survivors include his children, Kelly Jones and wife, Susan, Randy Jones, Patricia Jones and adopted son he raised, Brandon Shupe; grandchildren, Eric Jones, Melani Heck and Lindsey Jones; great-grandchildren, Landen, McKenna and Eileigh; girlfriend and best friend of seventeen years, Teresa Lawson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will at 7:00 PM Wednesday at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Rev. Preston Smith.

The family will gather at 10:00 AM on Thursday to process to the Shoffner Cemetery in Harrogate. Pallbearers will be Eric Jones, Brandon Shupe, Landen Heck, Jeremy Heck, Charles Carnes and Roger Severs.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 5:00 PM until &:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel.

The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Jones Family.