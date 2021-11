The Forge Ridge Dragons hosted the Livesay Eagles in basketball action on Thursday. The Lady Eagles defeated the Dragons 45-21 with Brinkley Hollin leading the scoring with 18 points.

The Livesay boys edged by the Dragons 32-30. The Eagles were led by Kole Carter who scored 17 points, while Colton Jones and Gavin Surber each contributed 10 points for the Dragons.