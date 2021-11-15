Mrs. Jo Ann Bailey, 80

Mrs. Jo Ann Bailey age 80 of Knoxville Tennessee formerly of Claiborne County was born April 13, 1941 and passed away November 14, 2021. She retired from the State of Tennessee Department of Health in 2006. She was a member of the Health Counsels for Claiborne, Union, and Campbell County. She was a member of the T.P.H.A. for many years where she served as a member of the board. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Jo Ann was saved at an early age and weas of the Baptist Faith.

She was preceded in death by her:

Husband: Grover Bailey

Parents: Roy and Ruth Edwards

Brother: J.R. Edwards

She is survived by her:

Daughters: Sherry Norris, Shannon Bailey Barnes, Sandy and husband Scott Liford

Grandsons: Stefan Norris, Spencer Orick and wife Torrie

Granddaughter: Shelby Jo Liford

Great Grandson: Ripken Samuel Orick

Several Nieces, Nephews, Relatives, and Friends that she loved dearly

Graveside Services will be conducted Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 1PM in the Bailey Cemetery with the Rev. Eddie Overholt Officiating. Eulogy will be provided by Spencer Orick.

Pallbearers: Spencer Orick, Stefan Norris, Shelby Jo Liford, Scott Liford, David Norris, and David Edwards.