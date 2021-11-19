Area students showcase work at LMU Art Show

The Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) Paul V. Hamilton School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences recently hosted the annual LMU Regional High School Juried Art Exhibition. The exhibition, which showcases talent of regional high school students, was held at the gallery in the LMU Center for the Arts in Cumberland Gap.

The exhibition was prepared by the art faculty, Michael Giles and Risa Hricovsky. They gathered works from several of the area’s high school students.

Over 70 students from six high schools submitted approximately 100 works for consideration. Participating high schools in Tennessee were Campbell County High School (CCHS), Jacksboro; Claiborne High School (CHS), New Tazewell; Cumberland Gap High School (CGHS), Cumberland Gap; J. Frank White Academy (JFWA), Harrogate; and Lenoir City High School (LCHS), Lenoir City. Lee High School (LHS) in Jonesville, Virginia, also had entries.

Isabella Baumgardner, a student at CGHS, took Best in Show top honors with her painting ‘Connect the Dots.’ Second place was awarded to Abby Young of LCHS, for her work ‘Untitled.’ CCHS student Emily Warman’s painting ‘Yellow Bird’ took third place.

Honorable mention went to four students. Malena Stucy of CHS was recognized for her clay piece ‘Rose Pot;’ LHS student Cody Kirk captured ‘Footloose’ in a painting; Katelyn Combs of CHS received the honor for her painting ‘Bubbles;’ and JFWA’s Haley Riggs painted ‘The Duke’ for another honorable mention.

“Thank you to the area’s students and their teachers for participating,” said Giles.

