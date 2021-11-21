Bicknell named dean of Carter and Moyers School of Edcuation at LM

Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) Vice President for Academic Affairs W. Mark Tew has announced the appointment of Dr. Teresa Bicknell as dean of the Carter and Moyers School of Education. Bicknell has served as interim dean since 2019.

“I was very pleased to recommend that Dr. Hess promote Dr. Bicknell to the position of dean of the Carter and Moyers School of Education,” Tew said. “After working with her only a few months, it was obvious that Dr. Bicknell knew our College of Education, had a heart for our students, and was the right person for the demanding job of dean.”

Serving on the LMU faculty since 2002, Bicknell has held various positions with the Carter and Moyers School of Education. She first served as an adjunct instructor for the department of graduate education, joining in a full-time capacity in 2003 before achieving the ranks of assistant and associate professor. Bicknell has served in administration as the program director for the post-baccalaureate teacher licensure program, department chair for the undergraduate department of education, and assistant dean from 2007-2008. In 2009, she was promoted to associate dean.

Throughout her tenure at LMU, Bicknell has played an integral role in leading the school through accreditation processes including the Council for Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) and the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP), as well as state approvals from the State of Tennessee Department of Education and the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.

“The practice of training educators to teach and lead in K-12 schools is challenging in the best of times. The COVID-19 Pandemic has further challenged the art of teaching and leading schools,” Bicknell said. “Our vision in the Carter and Moyers School of Education is to provide each of our students relevant programs where they can acquire skills to meet those challenges head-on. This involves a commitment from our faculty and staff to use data to guide us in program improvement and choosing relevant course material.”

Bicknell joined LMU after a career in schools including time as a classroom teacher, guidance counselor, and assistant principal from 1983 through 2002. She also served as an assistant professor of graduate education at Tennessee Technological University (TN Tech) from 2001-2003. She has served as a consultant for schools that are seeking national accreditation and has presented at numerous conferences nationwide. She serves on several community and state service committees.

Bicknell holds a Bachelor of Science in English and Education from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, a Master of Arts in Educational Administration, and Supervision and an Educational Specialist degree from TN Tech. She earned her Educational Doctorate from Tennessee State University in Nashville.

Bicknell resides in Knoxville with her husband Steve. The Bicknells are parents to a pair of adult daughters and grandparents to six grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.

