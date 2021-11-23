CMC earns ‘A’ in safety from Leapfrog org

Claiborne Medical Center, a member of Covenant Health, has been recognized for being at the top of the class in safety and quality. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit health care ratings organization, has recognized Claiborne Medical Center for high standards in patient care, awarding the hospital an ‘A’ grade in Leapfrog’s fall 2021 safety scores.

“We are honored to receive an ‘A’ designation from the Leapfrog Group for quality and patient safety,” said Patti Ketterman, chief administrative officer of Claiborne Medical Center. “This award validates what I already know, that our team members focus every day on putting our patients first and striving for excellence in everything they do. Especially during challenging times like this pandemic, for our staff to continue to provide high-quality care and keep our patients safe speaks volumes about their dedication to the service they provide to our community.

“Most of our employees live in this community, and I think it is so important for the community to know that when we provide care, we recognize that each patient is a friend, neighbor or family member and we treat them like we would want someone to treat our loved ones. Our staff feels that it is an honor to care for the members of our community.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade rates how well hospitals protect patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. The ratings are developed under the guidance of a national expert panel using 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data. Letter grades are assigned to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice each year. Scores are peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

Claiborne Medical Center is located in Tazewell, TN and is a member of Covenant Health, a community-owned health system providing comprehensive services in Tennessee. Claiborne Medical Center’s mission is to serve the community by improving the quality of life through better health.

For more information about Claiborne Medical Center, visit www.claibornemedicalcenter.com.