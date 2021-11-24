Mr. James Atkins, 80

Mr. James Atkins, age 80, of Sneedville, TN. was born on August 10, 1941 and passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 with his family by his side. He was saved at an early age and professed Baptist faith. He was a lifelong farmer who loved to fish and hunt.

He was preceded in death by his parents Tip and Gertie Atkins of Sneedville, TN. and sister Josie Brewer of Sneedville, TN.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Vergie Bolden Atkins of Sneedville, TN.

Daughters: Patricia Rednour & husband Jim Rednour of Tazewell, TN.

Connie Maples & husband Dale Maples of Tazewell, TN.

Crystal Lamb of Tazewell, TN.

Sister: Mary Louthan of Sneedville, TN.

Grandchildren: Matthew, Katelyn & Bethany Rednour of Tazewell, TN.

Heather Sutton of Tazewell, TN.

Joshua & Jaclyn Maples of Tazewell, TN.

Kimberly Maples of Tazewell, TN.

Logan & Ashley Lamb of Tazewell, TN.

Great Grandchildren: Pierce Sutton, Jarrett Maples, Keelan Sutton, Annie Smith, Everly Lamb, and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers: Jim Rednour, Dale Maples, Joshua Maples, Matthew Rednour, Logan Lamb, and Jamie Sutton

Honorary Pallbearers: Roger Seal, Ray Seal, and Brian Wilder

Music provided by Brenda Bolden

Rev. Roger Louthan and Rev. Randy Kincaid officiating

Final resting place at the Atkins Cemetery