Helen Coleman Richardson, 91, of Mulberry, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at IU Arnett in Lafayette. She was born November 19, 1930, in Harrogate, Tennessee, to Charles Albert and Nora Omega (Hyatt) Coleman. She married Ralph Odra Richardson, Sr. on May 30, 1947, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, and he preceded her in death on April 7, 1978.

Helen grew up in the Harrogate area and lived for a time in Tazewell, Tennessee, as well as Lafayette, Valparaiso, and Battle Ground, Indiana, before moving to Mulberry in 1955. Helen retired in November 1995, after working 11 years as a cook at the Union Building at Purdue University. She also worked three years at Mulberry Health & Retirement Center, J.C. Penney in Lafayette, and was a Tupperware consultant for many years. Helen was a member of the Wea Ridge Baptist Church, and loved to read, sew, and crochet.

Helen is survived by two daughters, Sharon Case of Walton, and Donna (Bobby) Bray of Kirklin; sister, Susie Taylor of Oneida, TN; brothers, Larry Coleman of North Carolina, Billy Coleman of Kentucky, Albert Coleman of Tazwell, TN, and Johnny Coleman Arthur, TN; grandchildren, David Marshall, Brandy Porter, Regina Miller, Tracy Bray, Jake Bray, Nick Bray, Tami Martin, and Terry Jo McCoy; 17 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren, and many church friends.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ralph; son, Ralph “Odie” Richardson, Jr; son-in-law, Richard Case; brothers, Tip, Hyatt, Whyatt, Frank, and Ricky Coleman; and sisters, Nancy Templin, Evelyn Sharp, Alberta Coleman, and Charlotte Branstetter.

Visitation will be Friday, December 3, 2021, from 4 pm to 8 pm. at Genda Funeral Home ~ Mulberry Chapel, 204 N. Glick St., Mulberry, Indiana 46058. Funeral services will be on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 11 am.at Genda Funeral Home ~ Mulberry Chapel with Pastor Ross Terry officiating. Burial will follow in Fair Haven Cemetery. Genda Funeral Home ~ Mulberry Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Helen’s honor may be made to the family for funeral expenses or to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Society 13770 Noel Road, Ste. 801889 Dallas, TX 75380. Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.