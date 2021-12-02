Woman dies in traffic accident

An unnamed female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the evening of Dec. 1 near the entrance of the Lincoln Memorial University College of Medicine in Harrogate. The victim died shortly following the incident.

The vehicle was reportedly traveling in the northbound lane of Highway 25E when the incident occurred.

The highway was shut down for a substantial time while first responders worked the accident.

Responding to the scene were officers with the LMU Police, Claiborne County Medics, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A news release is expected from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, who is in charge of the investigation.