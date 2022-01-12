Doll Green was born on March 30, 1939 in Claiborne County, TN, and passed away on January 9, 2022. Doll was a beautician and a very active church member of Howerton’s Baptist Church. Over the years she served as church secretary, treasurer, Sunday school teacher, and song leader. She was saved and baptized at a young age at Raven Hill Baptist Church. Doll loved singing and was part of many quartets and choirs through the years.

She was also a devoted wife of 42 years traveling with her husband, Ray, during his years in the Air Force. Upon retirement, they returned to Claiborne County where they happily settled in with family and friends. Doll always had a creative flare with crafts; enjoyed bowling, traveling, exploring new places. Her house was always the “fun” place to be for kids in the neighborhood. Doll loved spending time with her kids, grandkids and friends.

Doll was preceded in death by: Husband – Ray Dean Green; Son – Gary Dean Green; Sisters – Fern Long (Buck), Pauline Brogan (Kyle), Helen Davidson (Earl), Betty Jarnigan (James), Shirley Collingsworth; Brothers: Roy McAnally, James McAnally, and Joe McAnally; Parents – Charlie and Nellie McAnally. Sisters-in-law – Wanda Jefferson and Sharon McAnally

She is survived by: Son: Charles Steven Green and daughter-in-law Donna; Daughter: Robin Gale Jenkins and son-in-law John Jenkins; Grandchildren: Candace Jenkins, Victoria Reichard and husband Joe Reichard; Heather Lester and husband Shane Lester; Garrett Green and Brittany; Elaina Gore and husband Skyler; Great Grandchild – John Allen Lester; Sisters Barbara Jones (husband Doug), Janice Cox (husband Jim); Brother – Larry McAnally

Thank you to her church, very kind neighbors, friends and family, Amedisys, Suncrest Hospice, Special Procedures of Parkwest Hospital, and Frostee Freeze for their vanilla milkshakes (Mom’s favorite)!

The family will received friends Tuesday January 11th from 6 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service was held Wednesday January12th at 1 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service followed in the Pearson Turner Cemetery.

Officiating: Rev. Lowell Welch

Obituary & Prayer: Larry McAnally

Singers: Steve Green and Howerton’s Baptist Church Choir

Pallbearers: Garrett Green, Ricky Collingsworth, Michael Winstead, Charlie McAnally, Alex McAnally, and Skyler Gore