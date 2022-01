Due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols within the Cavaliers program, the Lincoln Memorial University men’s basketball contest on Wednesday, January 19 at UVA-Wise has been postponed.

No makeup date has been determined at this time with it being announced on a later date. The Railsplitters will look to take the court on Saturday, January 22 at Catawba with tip-off at 4:00 p.m. ET.