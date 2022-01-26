TN R.E.A.D.S. hits new high with more than 5M checkouts

Since its launch in 2007, Tennessee R.E.A.D.S usage has grown every year. Last year, 121 public library systems surpassed one million checkouts worldwide. Of those, R.E.A.D.S. was the fifth-highest library system for total digital circulation.

Tennessee R.E.A.D.S. is a free service available through local public libraries across the state taking part in the Tennessee Regional Library System. The System is part of the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State.

Tennessee R.E.A.D.S. is supported by state and federal funds. In 2020, Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly provided additional funding, increasing R.E.A.D.S.’s overall budget by 12.5 percent. This funding was used to expand R.E.A.D.S.’s online catalog.

“We want to thank Governor Lee and the members of the General Assembly for helping us provide free access to entertaining and educational online resources for Tennesseans,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “We are proud to hit the five million checkout milestone and see the popularity of the R.E.A.D.S. program continue to grow.”

Last year’s record-breaking number of checkouts was driven by the 13 Tennessee libraries with over 100,000 checkouts through Tennessee R.E.A.D.S.

Regional Library System branches with more than 100,000 Tennessee R.E.A.D.S. checkouts in 2021:

Williamson County Public Library – 269,845

Linebaugh Public Library – 264,929

Blount County Public Library – 221,728

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library – 179,860

Johnson City Public Library – 159,810

John P. Holt Brentwood Library – 143,761

Kingsport Public Library and Archives – 143,279

Cleveland Bradley County Public Library – 133,939

Art Circle Public Library – 116,611

Hendersonville Public Library – 112,517

Germantown Community Library – 111,971

Putnam County Library – 109,376

Spring Hill Public Library – 105,971

Tennessee R.E.A.D.S. features a vast catalog of more than 275,000 copies of fiction and nonfiction titles, including mystery, biography & autobiography, fantasy, children, young adult, magazines, videos and more. In 2021, R.E.A.D.S.’s top-circulating genre was romance. New and popular titles are added every month.

Last year the highest-circulating ebook title was The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah. The highest-circulating nonfiction ebook title was Nomadland by Jessica Bruder. The highest-circulating fiction and nonfiction audiobooks last year were Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens and Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, respectively.

The top 5 ebook titles borrowed through Tennessee R.E.A.D.S. in 2021:

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

A Time for Mercy by John Grisham

Every Breath by Nicholas Sparks

The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes

Nomadland by Jessica Bruder

The top 5 audiobook titles borrowed through Tennessee R.E.A.D.S. in 2021:

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Pretty Girls by Karin Slaughter

Cold Mourning by Brenda Chapman

The Queen’s Gambit by Walter Tevis

Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey

Through the award-winning Libby app, Tennesseans can access the R.E.A.D.S. collection at any time with an active library card from any public library in the Regional Library System or by using their phone number.

In the Libby app users can browse the extensive R.E.A.D.S. catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and other digital media, instantly borrow titles and start reading, listening or watching for free. Digital content can be downloaded or streamed to any personal computer, smartphone, tablet or e-reader. Titles automatically expire at the end of the lending period with no late fees.

To learn more or to start using Tennessee R.E.A.D.S., visit reads.overdrive.com or download the free Libby app in the App Store or Google Play.