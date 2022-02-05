Sen. Hagerty announces staffing changes

United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) has announced several changes to his staff in Washington and at offices in Tennessee.

“I’m pleased to welcome several new individuals to my staff, as well as announce promotions for others,” said Hagerty. “These talented men and women, along with the rest of my staff, will continue to help me best serve the needs of and represent all Tennesseans on Capitol Hill.”

The promotions are as follows:

Natalie McIntyre, who has served as Deputy Legislative Director since January of 2021, will now be Hagerty’s Legislative Director. McIntyre was formerly Deputy to the Associate Director for Legislative Affairs at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) where she handled the Senate portfolio and was the primary contact to Senate offices and OMB components. Before that, she was a Senior Policy Advisor and White House Liaison at the Office of National Drug Control Policy. Prior to her time in the administration, McIntyre was a Legislative Assistant for U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and handled the healthcare, transportation, and the budget portfolios. Natalie holds a M.P.P from the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University and a B.S in Financial Economics from Centre College.

Clark Milner, Hagerty’s Chief Counsel, will now add the duties of Senior Advisor, working to advance the Senator’s policy and strategic goals. Milner was previously Deputy Counsel to Governor Bill Lee, a role in which he advised the governor regarding legal, legislative, ethical, and other matters and helped coordinate the legal affairs of the executive branch of state government. He previously served as Associate Deputy Counsel to Governor Bill Haslam, as an associate with Bass, Berry, and Sims PLC in Nashville, and as a law clerk to Judge Thomas A. Varlan of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee. Milner received his law degree from the University of Tennessee and his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia. He is from Knoxville.

Lucas Da Pieve will serve as Deputy Legislative Director and continue to supervise all appropriations requests. Da Pieve most recently served as the Deputy Legislative Director and Projects Manager, supervising all appropriations requests for former U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN). Previously he was the Director of Digital Response in the Office of Presidential Correspondence at the White House. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and has worked in government and politics since 2013. Da Pieve is originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina. His family has lived in Blount County since 2008.

Audrey Traynor, who has been Hagerty’s Digital Assistant, will now serve as Deputy Press Secretary and Digital Director. Traynor recently served as Communications Assistant for former U.S. Senator David Perdue’s (R-GA) 2020 re-election campaign. Prior to joining the Perdue campaign, Traynor worked in communications for the Georgia Department of Labor. She is originally from Atlanta, and holds a B.A. in Advertising from the University of Georgia.

Stan Settles is now a Field Representative in the Nashville office. Settles spent 2021 as the Field Representative in the Chattanooga office. During the 2020 campaign, he served as Hagerty’s Chattanooga Regional Field Director. Previously, he was a Field Organizer for Congressman Chuck Fleischmann. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, where he was the Student Body President. Settles, who grew up in Erin, Tennessee, now lives in Nashville.

Office additions follow:

Luke Pettit will serve as Senior Policy Advisor. Luke joins from the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, where he was the Committee Economist. Prior to the Senate, he worked at Bridgewater Associates and the Federal Reserve. Luke holds a B.A from the University of Pennsylvania, and graduate degrees from the London School of Economics and Johns Hopkins University. He is a native of Bellingham, Washington.

Sara Brooks Adams is a Staff Assistant in the Washington, D.C. office. A Jackson, Mississippi native, Adams will soon complete her B.A. in Political Science and Broadcast Journalism from the University of Mississippi. Adams previously served as an intern for Hagerty in the summer of 2021.

Laken Shattuck has been named Field Representative in the Chattanooga office. She is a Tennessee native originally from Waverly. Shattuck attended Tennessee Tech University, where she obtained dual degrees in Political Science and English. Prior to moving to the Chattanooga area, she spent time serving as a legislative aide in the State Senate at the Tennessee General Assembly, while also earning a master’s degree in Public Administration and Public Policy.

Valon Brown joined Hagerty’s staff as a Constituent Services Representative in the Nashville office after previously working for Calvert Street Group and the Tennessee Republican Party. Brown also serves as Hagerty’s personal aid. Brown graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2019 with a B.S. in International Relations and minors in both Economics and History. He is a native of Nashville.