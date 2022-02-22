J. M. “Jay” Keck – 93 passed into Heaven, Friday, February 18, 2022 after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Maynardville before moving to Duffield, Virginia. J. M. was a member of Thomas Village Church in Duffield. He is preceded in death by father and mother, Austin and Grace Keck; son, Joe Michael Keck; grandson, Jordan Keck; brothers, Edsel (Ruby) Keck and Voyd Keck. J. M. is survived by his wife, Ruby Jean (Lambdin) Keck, the love of his life for 72 years; daughter, Judy (Jerry) Legg; grandchildren, Andrew Joseph Legg of Duffield, Virginia, Justin Keck of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Jonathan Keck of Hope Mills, North Carolina; many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to Lonesome Pine Hospital second floor nursing staff, emergency room, doctors and Duffield, Virginia Rescue and Fire Department. Family and friends will meet 12:45 p.m., Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Pleasant View Cemetery in Maynardville for a 1:00 p.m. graveside with Pastor Garry Edwards officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, and Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Weber City, Virginia has the honor to serve the family of J. M. Keck. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net