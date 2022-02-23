Deborah Ann Estes, 50

Deborah Ann Estes – age 50 of Harrogate, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Friday, February 18, 2022. She was saved at the age of eight at Alder Springs Baptist Church in LaFollette and was a member of Shawanee Baptist Church. Deborah was a member of Eastern Star Shawanee Chapter #436 and an alumnus of Lincoln Memorial University. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, sister and friend to all she knew. She is preceded in death by father, Phillip Johnson, Sr.; grandparents, Phillip T. and Laura “Nanny” Austin. Deborah is survived by husband of 29 years, Jeff Estes; children, Jonathan (Tiffany) Estes, Mekenzie Estes; mother, Laura Johnson; brother, Phillip (Becky) Johnson, Jr.; father and mother-in-law, Jeff and Virginia Estes; sister-in-law, Tabitha Estes; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved pets. The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Shawanee Baptist Church in Harrogate. An Eastern Star service will be held at 7:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow with Reverend Travis Dunn officiating. Music will be provided by Vic Graves and reading of the obituary by Chris Harris. Serving as pallbearers, Paul Delph, Dan Peters, Steve Blocker, Joshua Earl, Jonathan Greene and Rick Slaven; honorary pallbearers, Deacons of Shawanee Baptist Church, Dick Nevils, Randy Burchett and Dr. Michael Wieting. Family and friends will meet at 8:45 a.m., Monday, February 21, 2022 at Shawanee Baptist Church to proceed to Fairview Memorial Cemetery in Tazewell for a 10:00 a.m. graveside service. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Debbie Estes. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net