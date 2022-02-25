Richard Lynn Cody, 60, of New Tazewell, Tennessee, died Feb. 12, 2022.

Richard was born Aug. 19, 1961.

He was saved at an early age at Lone Mountain Baptist Church

Richard was preceded in death by his grandparents Sol and Lucy Cody and Fred and Eva Holt, his parents Hubert and Lucille Cody, his brothers Roger Cody and Jerry Cody, nephews Terry Cody and Brayton Mincey.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Missy Cody, his brother Randy Cody of New Tazewell, sisters Evelyn Dinino and husband Larry of New Tazewell, Patricia Goins and husband Donnie of Tazewell, Pamela Cooper, and husband Buddy of Morristown, and a host of nieces and nephews and other family members and friends who loved him.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.