Ruby G. Cosby Essary, 92

Ruby G. Cosby Essary age 92 of Tazewell, TN was born August 26, 1929 and passed away on February 20, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was of the Baptist Faith and attended Blairs Creek Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and member of Dogwood Home Makers Club. Her hobbies were camping, crafts, yard sales, gardening, flowers and family time which she loved. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, James T. Essary; sons Billy Joe Essary & Danny James Essary; Parents Jerry & Doxie (Davis) Cosby; brothers & sisters, James Jr., Charles, Glessie, Polly, Ernest, Ben, Howard, Clyde & Phyllis.

She is survived by her Daughters: Donna (Dale) Baker;

Debbie (Rusty) Davis;

Grandchildren: Angela (Chris) Goins and Joseph ( Rachel) Davis; Step Grandchildren: Jeff (Ruth Ann) Davis, Shellie Butler; Great Grandchildren: Mackenzie, Jackson, and Landon Goins, Kallie Rae, and Nolan Davis, Emma Davis, Delia Butler and Henry Butler; Brothers & Sisters, Jack Cosby and wife Carol, Rondal “Pete” Cosby and wife Joan, Elmer Cosby, Sue Allen and Josephine (John) Massengill; Sisters-in-law, Betty, Bessie & Louise Cosby. Ruby is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday February 23, 2022 from 5 until 8 P.M. at Coffey Funeral Home in Tazewell, TN. Funeral service will be Thursday February 24, 2022 in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service in the Fairview Cemetery.

Ministers: Steve Massengill and Rev. Lawrence Fultz; Singer: David Painter;

Pallbearers: Greg Massengill, Steve Massengill, Russell Essary, Franklin Essary, DeWayne Gilpin, Rusty Hardin. The family want to extend a special thank you to Her Caregivers she loved so much.