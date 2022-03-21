Elizabeth Paul Elliott, 82, of New Tazewell, TN went home to be with the Lord on March 9, 2022. She was born on June 5, 2939 to the late Sarah Jane Taylor Burchett and James Burchett.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Curtis Ray Paul and two grandsons, Robert Jason Ayers and Bradley Richardson; two sisters, Nola Mullins and Margaret Blair; and two brothers, Billy Seabolt and Jay Burchett.

She is survived by 5 children, Lonnie Ray Paul (Wanda) of Cumberland Gap, TN, Mary Jane Fox of Cumberland Gap, TN, Hank Junior Paul (Joy) of Tazewell, TN, Birdie Ann Partin (Rick) of Tazewell, TN, and Wayne Edward Paul of Ewing, VA. She is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a very special friend Robert Barns.

Funeral services were held at Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate, TN. Visitation was on Monday, March 14 from 6-8 P.M. with funeral following at 8 P.M. Rev. Bobby Partin and Rev. Jimmy Cheek presiding. Singing by Wanda Paul, Kristina Blanton, Kimberly Patterson, Gayle Gray, and Nathan Paul. Graveside services were on Tuesday, March 15 at 11 A.M. at the Harrogate Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Logan Patterson, Ray Paul, Michael Ayers, Travis Partin, Charles Paul, and Sean Paul. Honorary pallbearers Caiden Patterson, Dalton Michael Ayers, Jacob Cheek, Nathan Paul, Wesley Blanton, Tim Paul, Cody Paul, Adam Richardson, Caleb Richardson and Brentley Rehkugler.