All things work together for the good

Since April is Limb Loss/Difference Awareness Month, I wanted to take a moment and share my experience. While there have definitely been highs and lows, now I can see it all through the lens of gratitude. Instead of focusing on what is missing in my life, I CHOOSE to focus on what I have, and the beautiful gifts that living with Amniotic Band Syndrome has given me.

I didn’t just survive, but I have learned how to take all of my challenges and use them to become better and thrive in my life. I am not a victim but rather an over comer.

Living with Amniotic Band Syndrome has taught me to figure things out and go beyond my limiting beliefs. Instead of thinking I can’t do something, I ask myself how I can do it. And then I try different things until I figure it out. It took me many years to figure out how to hold a potato and peel it. But I didn’t give up until I figured it out. It took me seven years to publish my books, but I never stopped writing or envisioning them.

Being attacked by the bands actually happened for my benefit. When things happen to us beyond the ordinary, we usually think it is something terrible. But I’ve learned to change my mind set. One tiny tweak in our thinking can make all the difference in the world. I am alive to love and be loved. I’m not burdened with scars but instead blessed with life. These scars have a purpose in my life.

Romans 8:28 KJV

28 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.

So, I love each imperfection, and I’m so very grateful for all that I can do and what I’ve learned by being different. I have everything in my life that I need. Nothing is missing. Every day I open my eyes to a new day is a blessing, and that is how I choose to live.

Candida Sullivan is an award-winning author, inspirational speaker and certified life coach. Her book, Despite Your Circumstances, won the 2016 CSPA book of the year award. It is her passion to help others learn to overcome their own circumstances. She lives in New Tazewell, Tennessee with her husband and children. To contact her, email candidasullivan@yahoo.com.